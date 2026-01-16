ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Short Interest Update

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 305 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the December 15th total of 141 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JOJO remained flat at $15.68 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from ATAC Credit Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATAC Credit Rotation ETF
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile
The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market. JOJO was launched on Jul 15, 2021 and is managed by ATAC.
