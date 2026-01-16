ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Short Interest Update

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 305 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the December 15th total of 141 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JOJO remained flat at $15.68 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from ATAC Credit Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF ( NYSEARCA:JOJO Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC owned 0.53% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market. JOJO was launched on Jul 15, 2021 and is managed by ATAC.

