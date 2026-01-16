Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Drops By 44.8%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,087 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 7,405 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,873 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,873 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 76,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,403. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE: NXC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal regular and California personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities issued by the state of California and its political subdivisions, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other public financings. By focusing on California?issued tax-exempt obligations, the portfolio aims to deliver a tax?advantaged yield profile for individual and institutional shareholders with exposure to the state’s credit quality.

The portfolio’s investment strategy emphasizes a diversified mix of investment-grade and below investment-grade municipal securities across various sectors such as transportation, utilities, healthcare and education.

