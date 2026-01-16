AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading 100% Higher – What’s Next?

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,894,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 490,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.64.
AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry. The company holds a 49% interest in Marketwall SRL, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. In addition, it offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media through its online portals and Connect platform; and system integration services for the workforce management industry.
