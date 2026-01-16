Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Shares Down 18.5% – Time to Sell?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 6,091,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 2,439,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

More Scandium Canada News

Here are the key news stories impacting Scandium Canada this week:

Get Scandium Canada alerts:

Scandium Canada Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$73.65 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Scandium Canada

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.