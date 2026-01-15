Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 2,116 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $37,643.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,416,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,527,629.45. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Thursday, January 8th, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 11,145 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $188,350.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,823 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $120,865.35.

On Monday, December 8th, K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,239,700.00.

On Friday, December 5th, K Charles Janac sold 60,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,024,800.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, K Charles Janac sold 40,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 2,058 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $31,940.16.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $18,465.72.

Arteris Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 684,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,145. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $758.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arteris from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arteris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arteris by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.