Margaret Hayne Sells 9,333 Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $666,189.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,520,681.54. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $693,908.55.

On Friday, January 9th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $763,626.06.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $743,933.43.

On Monday, January 5th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $714,627.81.

On Friday, January 2nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $705,948.12.

On Monday, December 29th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $711,921.24.

On Friday, December 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $714,627.81.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $724,987.44.

On Monday, December 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $750,186.54.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 83,964 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

