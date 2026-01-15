Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Union Pacific (UNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP):
- 1/12/2026 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Union Pacific was given a new $264.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Union Pacific was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 1/7/2026 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.
- 12/18/2025 – Union Pacific was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 12/18/2025 – Union Pacific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 12/16/2025 – Union Pacific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.
- 12/11/2025 – Union Pacific was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/11/2025 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $272.00.
Union Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.
Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.
