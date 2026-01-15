Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Union Pacific (UNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP):

1/12/2026 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Union Pacific was given a new $264.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Union Pacific was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/7/2026 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

12/18/2025 – Union Pacific was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

12/18/2025 – Union Pacific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

12/16/2025 – Union Pacific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

12/11/2025 – Union Pacific was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/11/2025 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $272.00.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Get Union Pacific Corporation alerts:

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.