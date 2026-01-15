Insider Selling: D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) CFO Sells 9,179 Shares of Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) CFO John Markovich sold 9,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $257,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,462,133 shares in the company, valued at $41,027,451.98. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
D-Wave Quantum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,498,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,024,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.57.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $35.00 price objective on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.
The company’s product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.