Quhuo Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,563 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 182,573 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 87.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 87.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,322 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Quhuo Trading Down 9.2%

QH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 224,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,701. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($27.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quhuo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Inc is a China-based mobile internet platform that provides digital solutions for personalized mobility and driver management services. The company connects passengers and corporate clients with professional chauffeurs through its on-demand and scheduled ride-hailing offerings, emphasizing safety, reliability and customer experience. Quhuo’s smartphone applications support real-time booking, route optimization and seamless digital payment processing for iOS and Android users.

In addition to its core passenger transportation business, Quhuo delivers business-to-business SaaS solutions to automotive enterprises and logistics providers.

