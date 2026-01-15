Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.40 and last traded at $110.6370. 25,928,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 20,525,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.67.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 7.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.03. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $1,215,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 403,612 shares in the company, valued at $49,071,146.96. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock worth $414,016,996. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 125,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 48,494 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 102.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.