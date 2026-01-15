NIO (NYSE:NIO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $6.10 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s current price.

NIO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 19,361,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,110,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.05. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 148.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.