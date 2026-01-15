Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.7130. 140,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,063,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $942.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 48,528 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $178,097.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 155,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,301.41. This represents a 45.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernd Brust purchased 216,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $702,689.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,005.75. This trade represents a 86.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 566,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,244. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 315.0% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 3,656,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 2,775,372 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,941,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,900 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Immersion Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 153.3% in the second quarter. Immersion Corp now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 599,164 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company’s offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai’s platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

