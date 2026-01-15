Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 18169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price target on Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Acadian Asset Management by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 289,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $439,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

