KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,434.50, but opened at $1,538.00. KLA shares last traded at $1,545.4430, with a volume of 221,130 shares.

Key Headlines Impacting KLA

Here are the key news stories impacting KLA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,300.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $820.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $1,010.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $1,070.00 to $1,485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, New Street Research upped their price objective on KLA from $980.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,410.96.

KLA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,073.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.47 by $0.34. KLA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 107.26%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 7.920-9.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total value of $12,997,089.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total transaction of $2,788,220.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774,819.54. This trade represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,209,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,217,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in KLA by 5,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 97,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 95,554 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in KLA by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 87,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 418.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,524,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

