CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.80, but opened at $94.73. CoreWeave shares last traded at $98.51, with a volume of 7,266,939 shares trading hands.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWV shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price target on CoreWeave and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.81.

CoreWeave Trading Up 9.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion and a PE ratio of -67.83.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,308,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 154,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $12,066,354.69. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,064,605 shares of company stock valued at $914,850,031.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.