Short Interest in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Declines By 41.2%

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 324,068 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 550,830 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of DRN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 378,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,530. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 84,311 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

