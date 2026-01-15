HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.6410, with a volume of 822062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $30.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Get HP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,856. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,123 shares of company stock worth $2,784,126. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2,346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 492.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.