Insider Buying: Pacgold (ASX:PGO) Insider Buys A$21,701.90 in Stock

Pacgold Limited (ASX:PGO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Boyes purchased 199,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 per share, with a total value of A$21,701.90.

Matthew (Matt) Boyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Matthew (Matt) Boyes purchased 250,000 shares of Pacgold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00.

Pacgold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.76.

Pacgold Company Profile

Pacgold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. Its principal property is the Alice River gold project that comprises a portfolio of eight mining leases and five exploration permits located in the Alice River region of north Queensland. The company was formerly known as Alice River Resources Pty Ltd. and changed its name to Pacgold Limited in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

