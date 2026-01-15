WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $283.98 and last traded at $280.19, with a volume of 91304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.65.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on WESCO International from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $1,925,632.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,622,656. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.18, for a total value of $200,012.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,557.60. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,036 shares of company stock worth $4,385,254 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at $3,215,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 112.7% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 51.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

