Short Interest in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS) Rises By 206.0%

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,388 shares, an increase of 206.0% from the December 15th total of 1,434 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,547 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $621,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FCUS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 10,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Pinnacle Focused Equity index. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between large-cap equities and Treasurys, or a combination of both, based on a proprietary model that identifies positive and negative market signals in the US equity market. FCUS was launched on Dec 29, 2022 and is managed by Pinnacle.

