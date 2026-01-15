Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crown (CCK)

Crown (NYSE: CCK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2026 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2026 – Crown was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2026 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Crown had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Crown had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Crown had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Crown had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Crown had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Crown had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Crown had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Get Crown Holdings Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,047,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 411,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,213,380. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,254 shares of company stock worth $5,933,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.