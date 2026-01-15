Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $113.3490, with a volume of 832174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.57.

Entegris Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.95%.The company had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $4,425,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 305,820 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,441.60. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 2,008 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $186,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,092.56. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,643 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,869.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Entegris by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 182,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 37.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,040,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,904,000 after purchasing an additional 283,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Featured Stories

