Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.92, but opened at $29.60. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ichor shares last traded at $29.5780, with a volume of 258,212 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 130,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,059.83. The trade was a 8.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 380.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

