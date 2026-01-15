Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $439.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.80, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.83. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $482.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective (up from $247.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.20.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

