Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Short Interest Up 233.7% in December

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,934 shares, a growth of 233.7% from the December 15th total of 2,078 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,557 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 461,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 250,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 384.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets. GSC was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

