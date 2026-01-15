Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Stock Position Boosted by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 138.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the quarter. Oscar Health comprises 1.3% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Oscar Health worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 377.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 4,420.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Mcananey sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $30,724.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,608.19. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $4,369,999.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,529.96. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,300. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Oscar Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.00.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Featured Articles

