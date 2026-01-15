Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 5,810 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Walter Public Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 3.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 32.4% in the third quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the third quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 59.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morningstar cut shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,392.75.
ASML Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,263.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,088.57 and its 200 day moving average is $935.13.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Headlines Impacting ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s upbeat results and announced spending plans are driving strong demand expectations for chip-equipment suppliers like ASML, lifting shares. ASML Soars Above $500 Billion Value on TSMC’s Upbeat Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage across outlets highlights that TSMC’s results ignited a semiconductor rally that pushed ASML past $500 billion market cap, reinforcing momentum and investor appetite. ASML Tops $500 Billion After TSMC Results Fuel Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Additional reporting notes ASML’s market-cap milestone was driven by TSMC’s planned higher spending, which benefits ASML’s sales pipeline for EUV and immersion tools. ASML tops $500 billion market cap as TSMC plans to spend more
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its ASML price target to $1,518 and kept an overweight rating, signaling strong analyst confidence and providing an institutional buy-side catalyst. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: ASML’s installed-base management and services business is accelerating (system upgrades, broader EUV adoption), which supports recurring revenue and margin resilience. ASML’s Installed Base Management Business Picks Up
- Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage (Barron’s/Reuters) points to broad gains across equipment names—Lam, Applied and ASML—on the TSMC-led rally, reinforcing sector rotation into capex-sensitive names. ASML, Lam Research, Applied Materials Surge. Why Chip Stocks Are Getting a Boost.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market futures and tech rebound coverage note positive macro/market tone that’s helping chip stocks today, but this is a general tailwind rather than company-specific news. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Futures Gain As Tech Stocks Rebound—Taiwan Semiconductor, ASML, Goldman Sachs In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: ASML CEO’s comment that China’s EUV efforts lag significantly was framed as evidence of ASML’s durable technological edge, which supports long-term demand for its advanced systems. ASML CEO claims China’s EUV lags by 8 gen ahead of 4Q25 earnings
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
