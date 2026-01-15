Well Done LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Well Done LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXP. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,708,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 399,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 80,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 239,685 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,399,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $120.71 on Thursday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $126.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average is $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.