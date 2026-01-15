HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NB

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $8.70 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.32.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NB opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. NioCorp Developments has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of -0.14.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd is a North American critical minerals development company focused on advancing its flagship Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeastern Nebraska. The company’s primary business activity centers on the exploration, evaluation and development of a polymetallic deposit that hosts significant quantities of niobium, scandium and titanium. Through metallurgical testing and prefeasibility studies, NioCorp aims to produce high-purity ferroniobium, high-purity titanium dioxide slag and scandium oxide for industrial, aerospace and clean-energy applications.

At the heart of NioCorp’s operations is the Elk Creek project, where the company holds surface rights and mineral leases across approximately 7,100 acres of land.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.