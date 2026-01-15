Sidoti Csr Lowers Earnings Estimates for Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Sify Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sify Technologies’ Q4 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sify Technologies presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited is an India?based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company’s core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify’s end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP?MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

