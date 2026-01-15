GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Upgraded at Hovde Group

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

GBank Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ GBFH opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $460.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of -1.02. GBank Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. GBank Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 17.89%.

Insider Transactions at GBank Financial

In related news, COO Tara Allyce Campbell sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $137,703.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,932.13. The trade was a 50.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Michael Nigro bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,802. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GBank Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GBank Financial during the second quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000.

GBank Financial Company Profile

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

