Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,892,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,759,000 after buying an additional 513,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,808,270,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,405,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,557,336,000 after purchasing an additional 376,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,795,000 after purchasing an additional 196,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,356,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,446,000 after buying an additional 211,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $159.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.22.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

