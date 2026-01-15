Short Interest in BUUU Group Limited (NASDAQ:BUUU) Grows By 153.6%

BUUU Group Limited (NASDAQ:BUUU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,839 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the December 15th total of 9,006 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,658 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,658 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BUUU Group Price Performance

BUUU stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93. BUUU Group has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Get BUUU Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of BUUU Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About BUUU Group

(Get Free Report)

Established in 2017, we have rapidly grown into a premier Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (“MICE”) solutions provider based in Hong Kong. Our comprehensive marketing service portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients, spanning across two core areas: (i) event management and (ii) stage production. (a) Event management services In the realm of event management, our operating subsidiary, BU Creation, excels as creative planners and meticulous executors. We curate and manage a wide spectrum of events, including cultural, artistic, recreational, and corporate promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BUUU Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BUUU Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.