CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,127 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the December 15th total of 45,783 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CDTG opened at $0.39 on Thursday. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol CDTG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the primary objective of identifying and combining with one or more businesses in the environmental technology sector.

Until it completes a business combination, CDT Environmental Technology Investment has no ongoing operations and holds the proceeds of its IPO in a trust account.

