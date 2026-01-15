Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.82 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently -636.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 249.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

