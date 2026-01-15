Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 510,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 917,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after purchasing an additional 282,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

