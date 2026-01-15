Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires 1,800 Shares of Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $53,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,604,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,170,362.66. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Monday, January 12th, Snehal Patel bought 2,900 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,866.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Snehal Patel bought 4,300 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $91,848.00.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,900 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $63,017.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $51,742.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Snehal Patel bought 4,600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $38,502.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Snehal Patel bought 10,600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,358.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Snehal Patel purchased 2,300 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $21,298.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of GLSI opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $405.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $32.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenwich LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $509,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.