56,045 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

