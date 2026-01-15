Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 80,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $80.31.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

