Procyon Advisors LLC Has $61.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 621.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $61,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,448,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $341.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $343.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $580.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

