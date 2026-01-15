Sharp Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 166,109 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY

Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 166,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,989,000. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up 14.7% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sharp Financial Services LLC owned about 1.01% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYY stock opened at $168.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average of $160.96.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

