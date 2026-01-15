PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,758.96. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE XOM opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $548.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.37. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $131.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Key Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports say Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery is preparing to run Venezuelan crude, which could boost refinery throughput and margins if sanctioned supplies become available. Read More.

Market commentary links Exxon's CEO remarks on Venezuela to the stock rally, suggesting investors are rewarding the company's cautious stance and perceived opportunity to access new crude flows. Read More.

High-profile traders/hosts have named XOM among attractive energy picks on TV, adding short-term buying interest from retail and momentum investors. Read More.

Exxon says it remains interested in a potential Venezuela visit and is prepared to send an assessment team — signals intent but not a guaranteed deal; investors will watch for clarity on sanctions and commercial terms. Read More.

Exxon scheduled its Q4 2025 results release for Jan. 30 — a catalyst date where production, refining margins and Venezuela exposure will be scrutinized. Read More.

Shell and Exxon halted a planned sale of Southern North Sea gas assets to Viaro Energy — removes a near-term divestiture event and leaves existing asset exposure in place. Read More.

President Trump publicly threatened to block Exxon from Venezuelan deals after the CEO called the country "uninvestable," creating political risk that could limit Exxon's access to Venezuelan crude or projects. Read More.

Coverage highlights the diplomatic backlash from CEO comments — increased political scrutiny raises execution risk on any Venezuela opportunity and could weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Analysts and roundups flag lower Q4 earnings expectations driven by recent crude-price weakness, a reminder that commodity-driven earnings volatility remains a downside risk. Read More.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

