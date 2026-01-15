Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 85,996 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,996 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $125,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.28. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $83.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.25.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports say Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery is preparing to run Venezuelan crude, which could boost refinery throughput and margins if sanctioned supplies become available. Read More.

Reports say Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery is preparing to run Venezuelan crude, which could boost refinery throughput and margins if sanctioned supplies become available. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary links Exxon’s CEO remarks on Venezuela to the stock rally, suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s cautious stance and perceived opportunity to access new crude flows. Read More.

Market commentary links Exxon’s CEO remarks on Venezuela to the stock rally, suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s cautious stance and perceived opportunity to access new crude flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High-profile traders/hosts have named XOM among attractive energy picks on TV, adding short-term buying interest from retail and momentum investors. Read More.

High-profile traders/hosts have named XOM among attractive energy picks on TV, adding short-term buying interest from retail and momentum investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Exxon says it remains interested in a potential Venezuela visit and is prepared to send an assessment team — signals intent but not a guaranteed deal; investors will watch for clarity on sanctions and commercial terms. Read More.

Exxon says it remains interested in a potential Venezuela visit and is prepared to send an assessment team — signals intent but not a guaranteed deal; investors will watch for clarity on sanctions and commercial terms. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Exxon scheduled its Q4 2025 results release for Jan. 30 — a catalyst date where production, refining margins and Venezuela exposure will be scrutinized. Read More.

Exxon scheduled its Q4 2025 results release for Jan. 30 — a catalyst date where production, refining margins and Venezuela exposure will be scrutinized. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Shell and Exxon halted a planned sale of Southern North Sea gas assets to Viaro Energy — removes a near-term divestiture event and leaves existing asset exposure in place. Read More.

Shell and Exxon halted a planned sale of Southern North Sea gas assets to Viaro Energy — removes a near-term divestiture event and leaves existing asset exposure in place. Read More. Negative Sentiment: President Trump publicly threatened to block Exxon from Venezuelan deals after the CEO called the country “uninvestable,” creating political risk that could limit Exxon’s access to Venezuelan crude or projects. Read More.

President Trump publicly threatened to block Exxon from Venezuelan deals after the CEO called the country “uninvestable,” creating political risk that could limit Exxon’s access to Venezuelan crude or projects. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights the diplomatic backlash from CEO comments — increased political scrutiny raises execution risk on any Venezuela opportunity and could weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Coverage highlights the diplomatic backlash from CEO comments — increased political scrutiny raises execution risk on any Venezuela opportunity and could weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and roundups flag lower Q4 earnings expectations driven by recent crude-price weakness, a reminder that commodity-driven earnings volatility remains a downside risk. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

