GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (GME)

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $200.40 thousand worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s launch date was May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official website is gmeethereum.com. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum.

Buying and Selling GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)

According to CryptoCompare, “GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a current supply of 411,297,484,026. The last known price of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is 0.00003826 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $206,639.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmeethereum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using U.S. dollars.

