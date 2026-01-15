GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (GME)

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $200.40 thousand worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,438.85 or 0.99803699 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96,185.46 or 0.99645190 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s launch date was May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official website is gmeethereum.com. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum.
Buying and Selling GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.