Labcorp (NYSE:LH) & BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Labcorp (NYSE:LH) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Labcorp and BrightSpring Health Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Labcorp $13.01 billion 1.67 $746.00 million $10.18 25.70 BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.62 -$18.06 million $0.61 63.03

Volatility & Risk

Labcorp has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpring Health Services. Labcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpring Health Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Labcorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BrightSpring Health Services has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Labcorp and BrightSpring Health Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Labcorp 0 5 10 0 2.67 BrightSpring Health Services 0 2 14 1 2.94

Labcorp presently has a consensus price target of $299.77, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%. BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus price target of $40.42, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Labcorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Labcorp is more favorable than BrightSpring Health Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Labcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Labcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of BrightSpring Health Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Labcorp and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Labcorp 6.21% 15.85% 7.35% BrightSpring Health Services 1.04% 11.61% 3.37%

Summary

Labcorp beats BrightSpring Health Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc. engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

