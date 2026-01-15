OKZOO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.07 Million (AIOT)

OKZOO (AIOT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One OKZOO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKZOO has a total market cap of $4.55 million and $2.07 million worth of OKZOO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKZOO has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKZOO Profile

OKZOO’s genesis date was April 24th, 2025. OKZOO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKZOO is okzoo.app. OKZOO’s official Twitter account is @okzoo_app.

Buying and Selling OKZOO

According to CryptoCompare, “OKZOO (AIOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OKZOO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 253,249,999 in circulation. The last known price of OKZOO is 0.0898055 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $2,058,933.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://okzoo.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKZOO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKZOO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKZOO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

