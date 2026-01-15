Sharp Financial Services LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sharp Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after buying an additional 3,931,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after buying an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after buying an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,847,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,529,000 after acquiring an additional 399,718 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Tame inflation readings have recently pushed the S&P 500 to fresh highs, supporting demand for broad-market ETFs like VOO. Read More.

Tame inflation readings have recently pushed the S&P 500 to fresh highs, supporting demand for broad-market ETFs like VOO. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment measures have improved (Fear & Greed moved into “greed”), which can underpin passive flows into large-cap index funds such as VOO. Read More.

Investor sentiment measures have improved (Fear & Greed moved into “greed”), which can underpin passive flows into large-cap index funds such as VOO. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The Q4 2025 earnings season is starting (big banks first); strong corporate results could sustain S&P highs, but disappointing reports would amplify downside risk for VOO. Earnings are a key near-term catalyst. Read More.

The Q4 2025 earnings season is starting (big banks first); strong corporate results could sustain S&P highs, but disappointing reports would amplify downside risk for VOO. Earnings are a key near-term catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets continue to profile VOO as a core S&P 500 exposure for investors — supportive for long-term flows but not a catalyst for short-term moves. Read More.

Analysts and outlets continue to profile VOO as a core S&P 500 exposure for investors — supportive for long-term flows but not a catalyst for short-term moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor demand for Vanguard’s income-focused ETFs (retiree flows) highlights broader brand inflows to Vanguard products; this is positive for the firm but has an indirect impact on VOO. Read More.

Investor demand for Vanguard’s income-focused ETFs (retiree flows) highlights broader brand inflows to Vanguard products; this is positive for the firm but has an indirect impact on VOO. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market updates show small, mixed pre-market moves in VOO tied to broader index gyrations rather than VOO-specific news. Read More.

Market updates show small, mixed pre-market moves in VOO tied to broader index gyrations rather than VOO-specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Soft PPI readings alongside other mixed data have created intraday choppiness that tends to weigh on index ETFs; uncertainty on macro prints can trigger short-term outflows. Read More.

Soft PPI readings alongside other mixed data have created intraday choppiness that tends to weigh on index ETFs; uncertainty on macro prints can trigger short-term outflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn policy risk (Fed/guidance and rate expectations) and earnings downside could create headwinds for US stocks, a direct negative for VOO’s near-term performance. Read More.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $634.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $849.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $626.16 and a 200 day moving average of $607.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $640.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

