would (WOULD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $97.77 Million

would (WOULD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. would has a market cap of $97.77 million and $229.01 thousand worth of would was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, would has traded up 70.3% against the dollar. One would token can now be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get would alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96,438.85 or 0.99803699 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,185.46 or 0.99645190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About would

would launched on July 23rd, 2024. would’s total supply is 999,452,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,452,795 tokens. The official message board for would is pump.fun/coin/j1wpmugrooj1ymyqkrdz2vwrxg5rhfx3vtnye39gpump?coins_sort=market_cap. The official website for would is www.wouldmeme.com. would’s official Twitter account is @wouldmeme_sol.

Buying and Selling would

According to CryptoCompare, “would (WOULD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. would has a current supply of 999,452,789.37 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of would is 0.1051636 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $221,669.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wouldmeme.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as would directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire would should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase would using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for would Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for would and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.