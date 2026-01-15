Sharp Financial Services LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $107.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

