Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 76,318 Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

Twilio Trading Down 5.4%

NYSE TWLO opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,162,668.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,597.62. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,055,000. This trade represents a 30.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock worth $135,022,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

